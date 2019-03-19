30 industrials 25956.38 up 42.28 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10315.82 down 98.54 or -0.95 percent 15 utilities 767.24 down 9.53 or -1.23 percent 65 stocks 8563.12 down 30.35 or -0.35 percent

30 industrials 25956.38 up 42.28 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10315.82 down 98.54 or -0.95 percent 15 utilities 767.24 down 9.53 or -1.23 percent 65 stocks 8563.12 down 30.35 or -0.35 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.