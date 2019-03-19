202
By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 2:06 pm 03/19/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 25961.48 up 47.38 or 0.18 percent

20 transportation 10308.73 down 105.63 or -1.01 percent

15 utilities 768.97 down 7.80 or -1.00 percent

65 stocks 8565.75 down 27.72 or -0.32 percent

