New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12813.23 up 31.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2566.29 down 9.12 NASDAQ: Composite 7750.72 up 36.24 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12813.23 up 31.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2566.29 down 9.12 NASDAQ: Composite 7750.72 up 36.24 Standard and Poors 500 2843.63 up 10.69 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.