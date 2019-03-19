202
By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 1:36 pm 03/19/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 25999.03 up 84.93 or 0.33 percent

20 transportation 10343.04 down 71.32 or -0.68 percent

15 utilities 768.05 down 8.72 or -1.12 percent

65 stocks 8578.55 down 14.92 or -0.17 percent

