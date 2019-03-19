New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12817.54 up 36.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2567.62 down 7.79 NASDAQ: Composite 7747.27 up 32.80 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12817.54 up 36.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2567.62 down 7.79 NASDAQ: Composite 7747.27 up 32.80 Standard and Poors 500 2844.24 up 11.30