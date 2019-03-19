30 industrials 26009.16 up 95.06 or 0.37 percent 20 transportation 10350.88 down 63.48 or -0.61 percent 15 utilities 767.23 down 9.54 or -1.23 percent 65 stocks 8580.65 down 12.82 or -0.15 percent

