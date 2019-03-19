30 industrials 26064.91 up 150.81 or 0.58 percent 20 transportation 10358.18 down 56.18 or -0.54 percent 15 utilities 770.93 down 5.84 or -0.75 percent 65 stocks 8599.64 up 6.17 or 0.07 percent

