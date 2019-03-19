New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12841.75 up 60.33 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.14 down 2.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7763.73 up 49.25 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12841.75 up 60.33 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.14 down 2.27 NASDAQ: Composite 7763.73 up 49.25 Standard and Poors 500 2848.71 up 15.77 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.