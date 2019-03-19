202
March 19, 2019
30 industrials 26032.81 up 118.71 or 0.46 percent

20 transportation 10339.87 down 74.49 or -0.72 percent

15 utilities 772.14 down 4.63 or -0.60 percent

65 stocks 8591.84 down 1.63 or -0.02 percent

