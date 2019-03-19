30 industrials 25998.16 up 84.06 or 0.32 percent 20 transportation 10383.76 down 30.60 or -0.29 percent 15 utilities 772.95 down 3.82 or -0.49 percent 65 stocks 8596.03 up 2.56 or 0.03 percent

