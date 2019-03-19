202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 10:06 am 03/19/2019 10:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12820.07 up 38.65

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2576.45 up 1.04

NASDAQ: Composite 7741.24 up 26.77

Standard and Poors 500 2840.84 up 7.90

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!