New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12717.05 up 56.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2544.68 down 9.32 NASDAQ: Composite 7696.17 up 65.26 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12717.05 up 56.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2544.68 down 9.32 NASDAQ: Composite 7696.17 up 65.26 Standard and Poors 500 2823.59 up 15.11 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.