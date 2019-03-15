30 industrials 25851.64 up 141.70 or 0.55 percent 20 transportation 10318.99 down 26.55 or -0.26 percent 15 utilities 779.85 up 3.22 or 0.41 percent 65 stocks 8566.88 up 27.36 or 0.32 percent

30 industrials 25851.64 up 141.70 or 0.55 percent 20 transportation 10318.99 down 26.55 or -0.26 percent 15 utilities 779.85 up 3.22 or 0.41 percent 65 stocks 8566.88 up 27.36 or 0.32 percent