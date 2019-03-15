202
By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 3:36 pm 03/15/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 25851.64 up 141.70 or 0.55 percent

20 transportation 10318.99 down 26.55 or -0.26 percent

15 utilities 779.85 up 3.22 or 0.41 percent

65 stocks 8566.88 up 27.36 or 0.32 percent

