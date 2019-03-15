New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12718.43 up 58.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2546.25 down 7.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7702.41 up 71.50 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12718.43 up 58.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2546.25 down 7.76 NASDAQ: Composite 7702.41 up 71.50 Standard and Poors 500 2824.28 up 15.80 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.