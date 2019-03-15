202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 2:36 pm 03/15/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25845.74 up 135.80 or 0.53 percent

20 transportation 10324.23 down 21.31 or -0.21 percent

15 utilities 780.66 up 4.03 or 0.52 percent

65 stocks 8568.36 up 28.84 or 0.34 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!