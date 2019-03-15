30 industrials 25883.46 up 173.52 or 0.67 percent 20 transportation 10354.06 up 8.52 or 0.08 percent 15 utilities 780.75 up 4.12 or 0.53 percent 65 stocks 8582.07 up 42.55 or 0.50 percent

30 industrials 25883.46 up 173.52 or 0.67 percent 20 transportation 10354.06 up 8.52 or 0.08 percent 15 utilities 780.75 up 4.12 or 0.53 percent 65 stocks 8582.07 up 42.55 or 0.50 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.