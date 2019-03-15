30 industrials 25908.14 up 198.20 or 0.77 percent 20 transportation 10387.80 up 42.26 or 0.41 percent 15 utilities 781.64 up 5.01 or 0.65 percent 65 stocks 8595.60 up 56.08 or 0.66 percent
30 industrials 25908.14 up 198.20 or 0.77 percent
20 transportation 10387.80 up 42.26 or 0.41 percent
15 utilities 781.64 up 5.01 or 0.65 percent
65 stocks 8595.60 up 56.08 or 0.66 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.