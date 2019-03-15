New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12719.56 up 59.40 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.87 down 2.13 NASDAQ: Composite 7693.55 up 62.64 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12719.56 up 59.40 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.87 down 2.13 NASDAQ: Composite 7693.55 up 62.64 Standard and Poors 500 2823.84 up 15.36 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.