By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 12:06 pm 03/15/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12719.56 up 59.40

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.87 down 2.13

NASDAQ: Composite 7693.55 up 62.64

Standard and Poors 500 2823.84 up 15.36

