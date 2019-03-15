New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12696.43 up 36.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2556.49 up 2.49 NASDAQ: Composite 7685.97 up 55.06 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12696.43 up 36.27 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2556.49 up 2.49 NASDAQ: Composite 7685.97 up 55.06 Standard and Poors 500 2816.96 up 8.48 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.