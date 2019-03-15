202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 10:36 am 03/15/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 25703.97 down 5.97 or -0.02 percent

20 transportation 10374.23 up 28.69 or 0.28 percent

15 utilities 778.91 up 2.28 or 0.29 percent

65 stocks 8548.66 up 9.14 or 0.11 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!