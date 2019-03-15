202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 10:05 am 03/15/2019 10:05am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12696.05 up 35.89

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.42 down 2.58

NASDAQ: Composite 7680.11 up 49.20

Standard and Poors 500 2817.25 up 8.77

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!