202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 10:05 am 03/15/2019 10:05am
Share

30 industrials 25726.11 up 16.17 or 0.06 percent

20 transportation 10407.23 up 61.69 or 0.60 percent

15 utilities 774.94 down 1.69 or -0.22 percent

65 stocks 8552.65 up 13.13 or 0.15 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!