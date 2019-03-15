30 industrials 25726.11 up 16.17 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10407.23 up 61.69 or 0.60 percent 15 utilities 774.94 down 1.69 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8552.65 up 13.13 or 0.15 percent

30 industrials 25726.11 up 16.17 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10407.23 up 61.69 or 0.60 percent 15 utilities 774.94 down 1.69 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8552.65 up 13.13 or 0.15 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.