202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 3:35 pm 03/14/2019 03:35pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12661.90 down 12.36

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.31 down 8.60

NASDAQ: Composite 7634.21 down 9.19

Standard and Poors 500 2809.41 down 1.51

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!