202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 3:36 pm 03/14/2019 03:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25713.63 up 10.74 or 0.04 percent

20 transportation 10349.35 down 17.77 or -0.17 percent

15 utilities 776.67 down 0.56 or -0.07 percent

65 stocks 8541.12 down 2.74 or -0.03 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!