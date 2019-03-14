30 industrials 25700.31 down 2.58 or -0.01 percent 20 transportation 10343.37 down 23.75 or -0.23 percent 15 utilities 776.76 down 0.47 or -0.06 percent 65 stocks 8537.46 down 6.40 or -0.07 percent

30 industrials 25700.31 down 2.58 or -0.01 percent 20 transportation 10343.37 down 23.75 or -0.23 percent 15 utilities 776.76 down 0.47 or -0.06 percent 65 stocks 8537.46 down 6.40 or -0.07 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.