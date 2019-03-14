New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12658.07 down 16.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.98 down 7.93 NASDAQ: Composite 7634.66 down 8.75 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12658.07 down 16.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.98 down 7.93 NASDAQ: Composite 7634.66 down 8.75 Standard and Poors 500 2808.30 down 2.62 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.