New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12652.86 down 21.40 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.46 down 8.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7634.03 down 9.38 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12652.86 down 21.40 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.46 down 8.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7634.03 down 9.38 Standard and Poors 500 2807.27 down 3.65 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.