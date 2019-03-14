202
By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 2:06 pm 03/14/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 25693.34 down 9.55 or -0.04 percent

20 transportation 10339.61 down 27.51 or -0.27 percent

15 utilities 776.26 down 0.97 or -0.12 percent

65 stocks 8534.42 down 9.44 or -0.11 percent

