By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 1:36 pm 03/14/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 25713.91 up 11.02 or 0.04 percent

20 transportation 10348.89 down 18.23 or -0.18 percent

15 utilities 776.85 down 0.38 or -0.05 percent

65 stocks 8541.41 down 2.45 or -0.03 percent

