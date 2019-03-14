30 industrials 25714.03 up 11.14 or 0.04 percent 20 transportation 10352.21 down 14.91 or -0.14 percent 15 utilities 778.86 up 1.63 or 0.21 percent 65 stocks 8545.82 up 1.96 or 0.02 percent
