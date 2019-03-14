202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 1:06 pm 03/14/2019 01:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25714.03 up 11.14 or 0.04 percent

20 transportation 10352.21 down 14.91 or -0.14 percent

15 utilities 778.86 up 1.63 or 0.21 percent

65 stocks 8545.82 up 1.96 or 0.02 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!