New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.42 down 3.84 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2555.62 down 4.28 NASDAQ: Composite 7645.92 up 2.51 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12670.42 down 3.84 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2555.62 down 4.28 NASDAQ: Composite 7645.92 up 2.51 Standard and Poors 500 2811.17 up 0.25 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.