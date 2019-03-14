202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 12:36 pm 03/14/2019 12:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25722.50 up 19.61 or 0.08 percent

20 transportation 10348.60 down 18.52 or -0.18 percent

15 utilities 780.01 up 2.78 or 0.36 percent

65 stocks 8548.78 up 4.92 or 0.06 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!