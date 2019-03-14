202
By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 11:36 am 03/14/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12659.56 down 14.70

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2556.46 down 3.45

NASDAQ: Composite 7636.61 down 6.79

Standard and Poors 500 2809.45 down 1.47

