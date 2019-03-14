202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 11:36 am 03/14/2019 11:36am
Share

30 industrials 25700.70 down 2.19 or -0.01 percent

20 transportation 10324.19 down 42.93 or -0.41 percent

15 utilities 779.95 up 2.72 or 0.35 percent

65 stocks 8539.31 down 4.55 or -0.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!