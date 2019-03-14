202
By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 11:06 am 03/14/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12658.86 down 15.40

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2559.43 down 0.48

NASDAQ: Composite 7636.90 down 6.50

Standard and Poors 500 2809.08 down 1.84

