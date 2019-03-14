202
By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 11:06 am 03/14/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 25694.65 down 8.24 or -0.03 percent

20 transportation 10328.89 down 38.23 or -0.37 percent

15 utilities 780.03 up 2.80 or 0.36 percent

65 stocks 8539.30 down 4.56 or -0.05 percent

