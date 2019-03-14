202
By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 10:35 am 03/14/2019 10:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12651.22 down 23.04

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2558.37 down 1.54

NASDAQ: Composite 7636.52 down 6.89

Standard and Poors 500 2807.55 down 3.37

