By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 10:36 am 03/14/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 25658.92 down 43.97 or -0.17 percent

20 transportation 10320.85 down 46.27 or -0.45 percent

15 utilities 777.96 up 0.73 or 0.09 percent

65 stocks 8526.96 down 16.90 or -0.20 percent

