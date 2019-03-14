New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12663.36 down 10.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.24 up 2.33 NASDAQ: Composite 7647.48 up 4.08 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12663.36 down 10.90
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2562.24 up 2.33
NASDAQ: Composite 7647.48 up 4.08
Standard and Poors 500 2810.53 down 0.39
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.