30 industrials 25694.55 down 8.34 or -0.03 percent 20 transportation 10344.23 down 22.89 or -0.22 percent 15 utilities 775.55 down 1.68 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8534.32 down 9.54 or -0.11 percent

30 industrials 25694.55 down 8.34 or -0.03 percent 20 transportation 10344.23 down 22.89 or -0.22 percent 15 utilities 775.55 down 1.68 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8534.32 down 9.54 or -0.11 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.