New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12586.19 up 24.94 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2544.77 up 23.64 NASDAQ: Composite 7586.07 up 28.01 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12586.19 up 24.94 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2544.77 up 23.64 NASDAQ: Composite 7586.07 up 28.01 Standard and Poors 500 2791.69 up 8.39 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.