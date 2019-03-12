202
March 12, 2019
30 industrials 25561.45 down 89.43 or -0.35 percent

20 transportation 10281.71 down 31.21 or -0.30 percent

15 utilities 775.62 up 4.51 or 0.58 percent

65 stocks 8495.72 down 15.46 or -0.18 percent

