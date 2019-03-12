202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 3:06 pm 03/12/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25590.75 down 60.13 or -0.23 percent

20 transportation 10296.69 down 16.23 or -0.16 percent

15 utilities 776.28 up 5.17 or 0.67 percent

65 stocks 8505.71 down 5.47 or -0.06 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!