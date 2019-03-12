202
By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 2:35 pm 03/12/2019 02:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12597.87 up 36.61

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.26 up 22.12

NASDAQ: Composite 7598.88 up 40.82

Standard and Poors 500 2794.37 up 11.07

