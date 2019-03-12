New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12597.87 up 36.61 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.26 up 22.12 NASDAQ: Composite 7598.88 up 40.82 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12597.87 up 36.61 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.26 up 22.12 NASDAQ: Composite 7598.88 up 40.82 Standard and Poors 500 2794.37 up 11.07 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.