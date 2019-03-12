30 industrials 25558.77 down 92.11 or -0.36 percent 20 transportation 10279.89 down 33.03 or -0.32 percent 15 utilities 776.98 up 5.87 or 0.76 percent 65 stocks 8497.30 down 13.88 or -0.16 percent

30 industrials 25558.77 down 92.11 or -0.36 percent 20 transportation 10279.89 down 33.03 or -0.32 percent 15 utilities 776.98 up 5.87 or 0.76 percent 65 stocks 8497.30 down 13.88 or -0.16 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.