202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 12:36 pm 03/12/2019 12:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25579.70 down 71.18 or -0.28 percent

20 transportation 10270.31 down 42.61 or -0.41 percent

15 utilities 776.45 up 5.34 or 0.69 percent

65 stocks 8498.29 down 12.89 or -0.15 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!