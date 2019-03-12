New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12579.70 up 18.44 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2546.59 up 25.46 NASDAQ: Composite 7579.69 up 21.63 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12579.70 up 18.44
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2546.59 up 25.46
NASDAQ: Composite 7579.69 up 21.63
Standard and Poors 500 2791.20 up 7.90
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.