30 industrials 25555.28 down 95.60 or -0.37 percent 20 transportation 10242.56 down 70.36 or -0.68 percent 15 utilities 776.64 up 5.53 or 0.72 percent 65 stocks 8488.07 down 23.11 or -0.27 percent

30 industrials 25555.28 down 95.60 or -0.37 percent 20 transportation 10242.56 down 70.36 or -0.68 percent 15 utilities 776.64 up 5.53 or 0.72 percent 65 stocks 8488.07 down 23.11 or -0.27 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.