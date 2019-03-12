New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12595.41 up 34.15 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.53 up 22.39 NASDAQ: Composite 7589.49 up 31.42 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12595.41 up 34.15
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.53 up 22.39
NASDAQ: Composite 7589.49 up 31.42
Standard and Poors 500 2795.27 up 11.97
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.