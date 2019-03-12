New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12602.75 up 41.49 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2550.90 up 29.77 NASDAQ: Composite 7584.56 up 26.49 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12602.75 up 41.49 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2550.90 up 29.77 NASDAQ: Composite 7584.56 up 26.49 Standard and Poors 500 2793.70 up 10.40 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.